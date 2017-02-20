Bicyclist from Houston killed after being hit by SUV in Gulf County

A woman from Houston, Texas died Sunday morning after she was hit by an SUV while riding her bicycle near Port St. Joe.
The Highway patrol said 51 year old Katherine Macon Bryant was riding her bike on County Road 386 at about 10 o'clock Sunday morning when she was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 39 year old Amy Brock of Bainbridge, Georgia.
Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Highway patrol said the incident was not alcohol related.
Charges against Brock are pending the results of the crash investigation.
