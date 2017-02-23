Franklin County approves rate increase for Waste Management

It will soon be a little more expensive to haul household and yard trash to the Franklin county landfill.
The Franklin county commission on Tuesday approved a rate increase for Waste Management to operate the transfer station at the Franklin county landfill.
The board approved a 3.6 percent increase which will raise the cost of bringing trash to the landfill from about $60.50 per ton to 62.70 a ton.
The increase is based on the change in the consumer price index.
This is the second rate increase at the landfill in two years.
Commissioners said they know the increase will be passed on to customers but they felt they had no choice because Waste Management has been the only company to show an interest in operating the transfer station.
Commissioner Noh Lockley voted against the increase.
http://live.oysterradio.com/