Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Job Opening: Marine Community Ecologist Faculty Position
The Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML) invites applications for a Marine Community Ecologist research faculty position (12 month renewable appointment). We seek a highly motivated coastal ecologist with notable research achievements. The successful applicant will be expected to make a commitment to excellence in scholarship, student mentoring and outreach and have the ability to develop a well-funded, independent research program. Salary will be provided at 100% for the first two years and 75% from the 3rd year forward, with the expectation that the remaining 25% of salary will be met through external funding. A competitive start-up package will be offered. Applicants must have a Ph. D. degree with significant postdoctoral experience.
The FSUCML is committed to research focused on coastal and marine issues of ecological importance that provides the scientific basis for policy decisions. The primary area of interest is in experimental community ecology with a focus on local habitats. The FSUCML is embedded in an area of rich terrestrial and marine biodiversity with an abundance of complex and interconnected estuarine and marine habitats including tidal salt marshes and flats, seagrass meadows, oyster reefs, and hard-bottom reefs dominated by soft coral and sponge communities. It is expected that successful candidates would focus on ecological processes related to these local habitats and environments.
To Apply:
Applicants are asked to submit a single document in PDF format containing a letter of application, a curriculum vita, a two-page narrative describing their research interests and plans, and a brief graduate student mentoring statement. Applicants are encouraged to present their research in a way that is complementary to, and can form a basis for integrative collaboration with faculty at the FSUCML and on the FSU main campus.
Applications must be sent electronically to lhedwards@fsu.edu. Please include a list of names and contact information for three possible references.
Deadline: This position will remain open until filled.
FSU is an AA/EO employer
Female and minority candidates are especially encouraged to apply.