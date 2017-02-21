Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Over 6600 manatees found in Florida waters in recent count
Biologists found over 6600 manatees during their annual manatee count – making this the third straight year where more than 6000 manatees have been found in Florida waters.
A total of 6620 manatees were found in waters around the state – that’s about 300 more than last year.
A team of 15 observers from 10 organizations counted 3488 manatees on Florida’s East Coast and 3132 on the West Coast of the state.
The annual synoptic survey is used to count as many manatees as possible – it’s been done since 1991.
This year’s results do not mean that the manatee population grew by 300 animals in a single year; they do tell researchers there are at least 6,600 manatees in Florida waters.
You can support manatee research and conservation by purchasing a manatee license plate at BuyaPlate.com or get a manatee decal at MyFWC.com/ManateeSeaTurtleDecals.
To report a dead or distressed manatee, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).
