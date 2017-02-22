There is now an app to monitor wildfire conditions in Florida

If you want to keep up with drought, wildfire danger and wildfire activity in Florida, there's now an app for that.
The Florida Forest Service announced the release of “FLBurnTools,” a new mobile app to keep the public informed tabout wildfire wildfire danger and activity statewide.
Wildfire activity is on the rise and wildfire danger is expected to increase greatly in the coming months.
Floridians equipped with the ‘FLBurnTools' app can view the locations of nearby wildfires and see up-to-date drought and wildfire danger information.
The “FLBurnTools” app provides Drought information and Interactive fire maps, Wildfire information and Smoke dispersion models and even Spot weather forecasts.
Prescribed burn practitioners can even use the app to plan and submit burn authorization requests.
The “FLBurnTools” app is now available for free in both Apple's App Store and on Google Play.
http://live.oysterradio.com/