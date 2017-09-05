Grove and Ash win Apalachicola City Commission races, Millender and Allen win in Carrabelle

The city of Apalachicola on Tuesday elected a new city commissioner and returned one to the board, and the city of Carrabelle did the same.
Anita Grove will be the new face on the Apalachicola City Commission.
She won a three way race for seat three with just under 60 percent of the vote and will now replace Frank Cook who retired from the board this year.
Charles Kienzle came in second with 21 percent of the vote, followed by Brent Mabry Jr. with 19 percent.
Brenda Ash will continue to serve from seat 4.
She won 72 percent of the vote in a two person race with Carol Barfield.
In Carrabelle there were two at-large seats open with 4 candidates vying for the two seats.
The top vote getters were Tony Millender with 184 votes and Cal Allen with 125.
Millender is new to the board, Allen is returning for another term.
Current commissioner Olivia Massey lost her re-election bid with 116 votes and Burt Young received 100 votes.
