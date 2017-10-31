Check all Halloween candy before letting your kids eat it

The Franklin County Sheriff's office is urging everyone to be careful on Halloween and reminding parents to check all candy before letting the their kids eat it.
The sheriff's department says in recent weeks it has found drugs in Franklin County called “bath salts” that
look a lot like candy.
On October 18th, the Sheriff's office made a traffic stop after a high speed chase, where they found a glass mason jar under the drivers seat containing a multi-colored, crystal-like substance which turned out to be over 80 grams of bath salts.
The following day, deputies confiscated a second multi-colored, crystal-like substance in a foil type bag in an unrelated drug arrest.
Sheriff Smith said he is very concerned about the recent findings and encourages all parents to speak with their children about this drug.
The Sheriff's office also urges extra caution by looking thoroughly through candy and making sure each is wrapped as well as sealed properly.
It is best practice to not accept anything that is not completely sealed or a well known type of candy.
If you would like more information about the dangers of bath salts go to teens.drugabuse.gov .
