Don't miss the 3rd annual oysters and autos car show in Apalachicola on Saturday

Apalachicola Main Street will host its third annual Autos and Oysters Car Show this weekend in Apalachicola.
The car show will be held on Saturday along Water Street.
Registration starts at 9 AM – it costs 20 dollars to enter your classic car in the show.
The Car show itself will be held from 10 till 4 and will feature antique and classic Porsche, Triumph, MG, Alfa Romeo, and Rolls Royce vehicles among many others.
Several car clubs from throughout the tri-state take part in the event.
Cars will be judged by a team headed by J.C. O’Steen of Tallahassee.
Awards will be given for the Top 50, Best of Show, Club Participation, Greatest Distance Traveled, and Sponsor’s Choice.
Plus there will be plenty of oysters and hot dogs to enjoy.
Entry to the car show is free – again its from 10 till 4 on Water Street at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola.
http://live.oysterradio.com/