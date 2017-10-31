Drive carefully tonight and watch out for trick or treaters!

Trick or treating is taking place tonight and that means there will be more children than usual outside after dark so drivers should stay extra alert.
Neighborhoods that do not normally have a lot of pedestrian and bicycle traffic will likely see some tonight.
And since the kids will be in a rush to hit as many houses as possible, it is up to the adults to be as careful as possible.
Trick-or-treaters may suddenly dart into traffic from between parked cars so be particularly cautious in areas where cars are parked along the side of the street.
Watch for children walking in the street, especially if there are no sidewalks in the neighborhood.
And most of all, Be patient and SLOW DOWN.
Give children lots of time to cross the street.
Their costumes may impair their ability to see and hear you, and to get out of your way quickly.
