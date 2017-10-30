FDC is Committed to Public Safety and Offender Supervision During Halloween

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – On October 31, Florida Department of Corrections’ (FDC) probation officers will work together with local law enforcement agencies throughout the state to ensure sex offenders under felony supervision do not partake in any Halloween-related activities involving minors.
During designated “trick-or-treat” hours, FDC probation officers will make personal contact with every sex offender under their jurisdiction and conduct surveillance in local communities. Safety efforts will also include surprise visits by probation officers, frequent residence monitoring, and increased surveillance at motels and treatment facilities that sex offenders use.
Secretary Julie Jones said, “Safety for Florida communities is our top priority. Sex offenders have been given explicit instructions and our officers, in collaboration with local law enforcement, are working to make sure offenders remain in compliance so that families are able to enjoy Halloween activities safely.”
In addition to the increased security, sex offenders under supervision have been given strict instructions regarding holiday restrictions to include:
· Do not give out candy or other treats.
· Turn off porch lights, close blinds.
· No outside decorations to attract children.
· Do not answer the door to trick-or-treaters.
· Do not dress in costumes or masks.
· Do not attend Halloween parties where children will be present.
Offenders who do not remain in compliance with the terms of their supervision will be subject to immediate arrest.
