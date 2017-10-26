For Immediate Release
Oct. 26, 2017
Florida Department of Corrections to Host Hiring Event at Gulf Correctional Institution
WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections will host a recruitment event at Gulf Correctional Institution. Gulf CI is one of several facilities offering a $1,000 signing bonus to new hires.
WHAT:
The Florida Department of Corrections is seeking qualified individuals to join our agency. If possible, please bring the following: driver’s license, legible copy of birth certificate, social security card, high school diploma, GED or college transcripts and any name change documents (if applicable), such as a marriage certificate. Veterans and current reservists/Guardsmen should bring a copy of their DD-214 or military ID, respectively. If you would like to take the Criminal Justice Abilities Test (required for employment), please bring a money order in the amount of $12 made payable to the Florida Department of Corrections.
WHEN:
Friday, October 27, at 9:00 a.m. CT (Please arrive no later than 8:30 a.m.)
WHERE:
Gulf Correctional Institution – Training Building
500 Ike Steele Road
Wewahitchka, FL 32465
CONTACT:
For employment information, please contact Recruitment Sergeant Melissa Jacobs at (850) 639-1483 or email Melissa.Jacobs@fdc.myflorida.
For more information regarding a career with the Florida Department of Corrections, please see our new recruitment video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=37zZUEXa3pk.
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace
As Florida's largest state agency, the Department of Corrections employs 24,000 members statewide, incarcerates approximately 97,000 inmates and supervises nearly 140,000 offenders in the community.
Inspiring success by transforming one life at a time. Visit our website at www.dc.state.fl.us
