Florida Wild Mammal Association not accepting deer at this time because of "hunter"

The Florida Wild Mammal Association in Wakulla County has announced that it will no longer take in injured or orphaned deer because they say they can no longer keep them safe.
The Florida Wild Mammal Association was created in 1994 and its mission is to treat and rehabilitate injured wild animals primarily from Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson Counties.
The group said on its facebook page on Friday that the problem is that the area around the Association property, which has long been a hunt-free zone, is now being used for hunting and the rehabilitated deer are being killed almost as soon as the are released.
The group says that there is one hunter in particular who targets the recently released animals and three of the deer were killed in just one week.
The group said that until they can figure out how to solve the problem they will no longer accept injured deer – they are actively seeking a new location but that could be a long time away.
They ask that anyone who finds an injured deer to call or take it to Goosecreek Wildlife Sanctuary in Leon County or St. Francis Wildlife in Gadsden County.
Both have Tallahassee drop offs.
http://live.oysterradio.com/