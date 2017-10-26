Four companies bid on Mill Road Project

Mill Road runs along the west side of the Carrabelle River.
The project will include widening and resurfacing about 1.7 miles of the road as well as about 3.1 miles of new construction, striping, signs, and minor drainage improvements.
The work will run from the intersection of State Road 30 and continue towards Burnt Bridge Road.
This month the county opened bids from 4 companies, mostly from Tallahassee.
The bids ranged from 2.2 million dollars to 2.8 million dollars.
The county has about 1.7 million dollars in state funding for the project.
The bids will be considered by a committee and the county commission will make a final selection in early November.
