Franklin County residents can now apply for and renew their concealed weapons license in Carrabelle

Franklin County residents can now apply for and renew their concealed weapons license in-person without leaving the county.
The Franklin county tax collector's office is offering the service beginning today.
To apply for or renew your concealed weapons license you'll have to go to the County's Carrabelle annex at 912 Northwest Avenue A.
The tax collectors office there is authorized to take fingerprints, photographs and accept applications on behalf of the Florida Department of Agriculture and consumer services.
Consumers can still apply for or renew a concealed weapon license through the mail mail or at one of the department’s eight regional offices around the state.
There are currently more than 1.8 million concealed weapon licenses approved in the state of Florida.
