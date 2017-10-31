Franklin County Sheriffs officers get training to administer Narcon

A number of Officers with the Franklin County Sheriff's office recently completed training to administer Narcan to people who are going through an opioid overdose.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Coulter along with the Special Investigations Unit, Deputy Lockley, Deputy Carroll and Lieutenant Jones completed the training this month.
NARCAN Nasal Spray is the only FDA-approved nasal form of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.
The Spray counteracts the life-threatening effects of opioids.
Since most accidental overdoses occur in a home setting, the spray was developed for first responders, as well as family, friends, and caregivers.
