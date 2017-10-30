FWC Law Enforcement Weekly Report October 20, 2017 through October 26, 2017

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
October 20, 2017 through October 26, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week;
however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Jarvis responded to a capsized vessel in the Destin East Pass. A Good Samaritan vessel removed 6 people from the waters. The Good Samaritan vessel delivered them to the United States Coast Guard Station. The investigation revealed that the boat was at the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico when the outboard motor died. After the motor died, large waves started hitting the boat, causing the boat to capsize. All occupants were ejected into the water but clung to the upside-down boat. The seas were rough, approximately 3 to 4 feet with 10 to 14 mph winds. No one was injured. The vessel was brought to shore and removed the following day.
Officer Jarvis responded to a complaint regarding a bear in the garbage on Fort Walton Beach off Emily Circle. This is a known area for nuisance bears. When the officer arrived, he observed a garbage can knocked over. Several household bags were scattered in the driveway and front yard. There were also several pieces of fence near the can that looked to have been broken by a bear. Officer Jarvis asked the homeowner if she has had trouble with bears in the past. She said that a bear did get into her trash about a month or two ago. Officer Jarvis provided the homeowner “A Guide to living in Bear Country” brochure and educated her on securing the trash. Also, the homeowner was given a set of brackets to mount to her trash can to help secure it. The homeowner was issued a non-compliance notification letter.
Officer Pifer was on land patrol conducting resource protection on Eglin Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in the Metts Unit. Officer Pifer observed two individuals hunting in a closed area. Officer Pifer approached both hunters. One hunter was issued a resource citation for hunting in a daily closed area, a warning for no archery permit, a warning for no Eglin sportsman permit and released pending a court date. The other hunter was issued a resource citation for hunting in a daily closed area.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Jernigan was patrolling in Blackwater WMA when he located a baited area. He returned to the area on the opening day of archery season and found a hunter hunting over the bait. He issued the man a notice to appear for hunting over bait in a WMA.
Officer Hutchinson was patrolling in Blackwater WMA when he observed a man parked near an area where a small food plot had been illegally planted. He located the hunter overlooking the small plot. The hunter admitted to planting the food plot and baiting that site as well as another site in Blackwater WMA. Officer Hutchinson issued the man a notice to appear for hunting over bait in a WMA.
Officer Hutchinson received information that a subject had caught an oversized redfish and kept it. He located the carcass and interviewed the suspect who admitted taking the 33” redfish. Officer Hutchinson issued the man a notice to appear for harvesting an oversized redfish.
LIBERTY COUNTY
While patrolling around midnight, Officer Nelson heard several shots and observed a vehicle pass his location in the Apalachicola National Forest. The vehicle quickly drove around a corner and onto a side road, stopped and turned off their lights attempting to hide. Officer Nelson observed the vehicle which then quickly sped off damaging the state lands road. He conducted a traffic stop for no tag, being parked in the middle of the road with no lights on and damage to state lands. During the traffic stop, he observed a freshly killed doe in the bed of the pickup as well as a .22 caliber rifle and spent shells. Officer Nelson interviewed the four occupants of the vehicle who admitted to shooting the deer with the .22 rifle in Liberty County prior to the opening of archery season. The occupants also admitted to shooting street signs as well as being in possession of marijuana. The appropriate action was taken regarding the violations.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Maltais taught the law portion of the Hunters Education to 32 Eglin Range Patrol personnel.
