FWC's Fishing in the Know - Nov. 2017

November 2017

FWC's Fishing in the Know

Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Reduce handling by using a dehooking tool. Dehooking tools allow anglers to quickly release their catch while minimizing injuries and handling time.
red snapper jeff hudson
Jeff Hudson and a red snapper.
Submit your photos by emailing them to Saltwater@MyFWC.com.

Hogfish – Keys/East Florida

Recreational season closes Nov. 1
Information: Hogfish recreational harvest will close in state waters off Florida’s Atlantic and southern Gulf coasts Nov. 1. This closure includes all state waters south of Cape Sable, which is on the Gulf side of Florida, and up the Atlantic coast. The management boundary line is 25 degrees 9 minutes north latitude (a line due west of Cape Sable). The Keys/East Florida hogfish season runs from May 1 through Oct. 31.
Recreational harvest closed Aug. 24 in federal waters off the Keys and East Florida. Both state and federal waters off these coasts reopen to harvest May 1, 2018
Link for more information:
Hogfish [MyFWC.com]
hogfish map

Red Snapper – Atlantic Federal

2017 weekend fall season open Nov. 3-5 and 10-12
Information: The recreational harvest of red snapper will be open in Atlantic federal waters (from 3 to about 200 nautical miles) Nov. 3-5 and 10-12. The daily bag limit during this season will be 1 fish per person and there will be no size limit. In Atlantic state waters (inshore of 3 nautical miles), the season is open year-round, the bag limit is 2 per person and the minimum size limit is 20 inches total length.
Link for more information:
Snappers [MyFWC.com]
NOAA Bulletin [sero.nmfs.noaa.gov]

Saltwater License-Free Fishing Day Nov. 25

Information: Florida residents and visitors can experience Florida’s unique saltwater fishing opportunities without being required to have a recreational saltwater fishing license on Nov. 25.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions apply.
There are eight license-free fishing days each year including four freshwater and four saltwater.
An annual license can be purchased at 1-888-FISH-Florida or at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com. All fishing license fees are used to support Florida fish and wildlife conservation and help attain additional funding for Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration projects.
Links for more information:
License Information  [MyFWC.com]
License-Free Fishing Days [MyFWC.com]

Commission Meeting - December

Meeting scheduled for Dec. 6 and 7 in Gainesville
Information: Agenda and updates coming soon.
Link for more information:
Agenda [MyFWC.com]

Online Goliath Workshop

Share your input on goliath grouper management
Information: FWC is gathering public input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited goliath harvest in Florida state waters.
An on-demand virtual workshop is available online and can be found by visiting MyFWC.com/Fishing and clicking “Saltwater Fishing,” “Public Comments/Workshops” and “Workshops.” An online survey is also available.
Open-ended public comments may be submitted online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Workshops [MyFWC.com]

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries issues including bay scallops, shrimp, flounder, and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Link for more information:
Saltwater Comments [MyFWC.com]
Angler recognition logo

Saltwater Angler Recognition Programs

Catch a Florida Memory today
Information: These three programs encourage ethical angling while earning rewards for your efforts.
  • Saltwater Fish Life List: A list of 71 different species. Can you catch them all?
  • Saltwater Reel Big Fish: Recognition for extraordinarily-sized catches.
  • Saltwater Grand Slams: Earn rewards for catching three different specified species in a 24-hour period.
Link for more information:
CatchaFloridaMemory.com

STATE SEASON UPDATES

November-December

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
Nov. 1 – Hogfish (Keys/Atlantic) closes
Nov. 1 – Blue land crab opens
Dec. 1 – Snook (Gulf) closes
Dec. 15 – Snook (Atlantic) closes

lionfish Azi Stuzziero
Azi Struzziero with a lionfish.

EVENTS

November-December 

Lionfish Events Calendar
Nov. 18 – Kid’s Fishing Clinic - Sarasota
Nov. 25 - Saltwater License-Free Fishing
Dec. 5 – Adult Fishing Clinic – Cedar Key
Dec. 6-7 – Commission Meeting - Gainesville

