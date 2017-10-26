Honor Allen now two time National Oyster shucking champ

Honor Allen, who won last years Florida Seafood festival oyster shucking contest in Apalachicola, was named the 2017 U.S. National Oyster Shucking Champion this weekend after winning the National competition for the second year in a row.
The 23 year old shucks for a living at Hunt's Oyster Bar in St. Andrews.
He has had a very good year.
In September he ranked 13th in the World Oyster Opening Contest in Galway, Ireland .
And if you want to see some of the best shuckers on the planet compete, including Honor Allen, don't miss the Oyster shucking contest at this Year's Florida Seafood Festival in just a few weeks.
It will be held at Battery Park in Apalachicola on November 3rd and 4th.
Get more information about the event at www.floridaseafoodfestival.com.
