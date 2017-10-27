Friday, October 27, 2017

Lots of kittens waiting for you at the Franklin County Humane Society

Just when we thought "kitten season" was over, it began again!  We are housing 18 kittens under 3 months of age at this time and they all need loving homes.  We have long haired kittens, short haired kittens, boy kittens, girl kittens, all colors of kittens with all kinds of personalities.  Come and meet our fall collection of fine felines.  You don't have to wait until Spring to adopt a kitten!

Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and 
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our 
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you 
can spare would be greatly appreciated.

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County 
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.  You may logon to 
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable 
pets.


