Paranormal investigation group coming to Apalachicola this Saturday

A paranormal investigation group is coming to Franklin County on Saturday for a one night meet and greet event and a little Halloween fun.
KnightEyes Paranormal Investigations out of Panama City will be at the Historic Orman House on Saturday evening from 530 to 9 to meet the public and discuss the findings of their investigation of the Orman House last March.
The group spent the night in the 179 year old Orman House in March to investigate claims that the historic home is haunted.
The house was originally built in 1838 by Thomas Orman, who made his fortune shipping cotton.
Local legend holds that some of the Ormans were less than willing to leave the beautiful house on the bluff and there have been claims of footsteps and other strange sounds in the house at night.
You can see their evidence, tour the house with KnightEyes Paranormal Investigators, hear the stories, and share your own stories as well. .
KnightEyes Paranormal will be set up in the Mule Barn just outside the house - admission is FREE for the public.
You can also like the group on facebook and keep up with all of their investigations at https://www.facebook.com/KEPInvestigations/
