The gray triggerfish recreational season in Gulf state waters will be open an additional weekend this November to make up for fishing opportunities that were missed due to bad weather from Hurricane Nate earlier in the season.
Recreational Gray triggerfish harvest will be allowed on November 4th and 5th.During this state season, the Gulf state waters minimum size limit is 14 inches fork length and the daily bag limit is two per person, per day.
The season is closed in Gulf federal waters for all of 2017.
There are several changes to gray triggerfish management are pending for Gulf state and federal waters, and could affect harvest starting next year.
The proposed changes include creating a January through February annual recreational closure in addition to the current June through July annual spawning closure.
Decreasing the recreational daily bag limit from two to one fish per person and increasing the recreational size limit from 14 to 15 inches fork length.
