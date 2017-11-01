Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce November Newsletter

|
Visitor Statistics
September 2001 661
September 2002 680
September 2003 854
September 2004 930
September 2005 758
September 2006 624
September 2007 1,575
September 2008 1,357
September 2009 1,688
September 2010 1,002
September 2011 1,165
September 2012 1,882
September 2013 1,380
September 2014 1,253
September 2015 732
September 2016 1,074
September 2017 1,150
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
Samantha Gilbert
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
|Downtown Christmas Celebration
Fisher Roofing
Fisher Roofing LLC is State Certified and Insured Roofing Contractor. Call Jason Fisher (850)-370-0574
or Jeff Fisher (850)-323-2620
for your Free Estimate. License# 1330604
Skin Care Essentials
My name is Carla Wisznia and I own and personally operate Skin Care Essentials, a skin care studio located at Point Mall in Eastpoint, Florida. I pride myself on providing customized facial treatments in a warm and inviting atmosphere. I have over 15 years in the skin care business and enjoy the satisfaction I receive in helping my clients obtain beautiful, healthy skin. I feel you deserve the best, and the products I use and recommend, are of the highest quality, combining science and nature. I am excited to begin this new adventure here in Eastpoint, and I look forward to meeting you and helping you to achieve your skin care goals. Carla Wisznia, Licensed Esthetician 35 Island Drive, Suite 13 Eastpoint, Florida 32328 850.339.7146
(voice & text)
Allen Family Child Care
Allen Family Child Care Home FCCH License#: FO2FROO33 Open Monday
thru Friday 8am-5pm
Located at 233 6th St
in Apalachicola. Our Certifications are as follows: State License, Director Credential, National CDA Credential, Florida Child Care Professional Credential , CPR, First Aid and More. We Serve Breakfast, Lunch and a Snack in a home based environment. We also have extra curricular activities and individual attention all in a beautiful and scenic location. Please call Mrs. Betty Allen at 323-0931 for more information or to obtain a application.
Campaign to Elect Barbara Sanders for County Judge
Barbara Sanders is an attorney at Sanders and Duncan, PA., Apalachicola, FL. She studied at Florida State University, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and Louisiana State University. She is seeking the office of Franklin County Judge in the upcoming 2018 election.
Madewell Essential Oils
Owned by Ginger Madewell, Madewell Essential Oils can be used for a wide range of emotional and physical wellness applications.
Outcasters Bait & Tackle
OUTCASTERS Bait and Tackle offers Live Bait such as Shrimp and Pinfish, Frozen bait for Inshore and Offshore fishing. OUTCASTERS also offers Hunting Supplies, Drinks, Beer, Snacks and more. Stop by and check out some of the local Art we have to offer. Located at 631 Hwy 98
in Apalachicola.
Pam Nobles Studio
Aerobics, Dance and Tumbling Studio for ages 18 months to adults To offer professional dance training in all genres of dance. We strive to expose young aspiring dancers to opportunities that will enhance their dance knowledge and training. We will work as mentors to dancers and give them ample opportunities to perform dance as an art form. We will nurture dancers in a positive structured environment.
Carolyn Koch, Mary Kay Independent Sales Director
As a Mary Kay Independent Sales Director, and your personal beauty consultant, I am here to offer personalized service that fits your schedule. In addition to selling Mary Kay skin care, body care, fragrances and color cosmetics, I teach women the art of applying cosmetics and proper skin care. I also provide training and inspiration to new Mary Kay entrepreneurs. We can create a personalized experience through a one on one consultation, a party with friends or even a virtual party. You always have an opportunity to try before you buy. If you prefer to shop online only, or order by e-mail or phone, the choice is yours. I carry a full store, so you never have to wait! No matter where you live, I will take great care of you and shipping is always free!!
Visit my website for more information and 24/7 shopping convenience.
A-1 Air Conditioning
When you're in need of an air conditioning and heating professional in Franklin County, choose A-1 Air Conditioning. We are locally owned and operated and have been providing quality heating, ventilation and air conditioning service to businesses and homeowners in our community for over 25 years. Whether you need routine maintenance, emergency service, duct cleaning or the installation of a brand new system, we want you to count on A-1 Air Conditioning of North Florida, Inc for all of your future needs. We've built our reputation one happy customer at a time, and we want you to know that you can count on us too. We can be reached at 850-670-4119
The Pelican of Apalach
Owned by Michele Turner The Pelican of Apalach consist of two Condos is located at 511 Hwy 98
in Apalachicola. VRBO #'s 909149 & 909150. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in each unit it is the perfect place for large family gatherings or just to get away from it all. The property provides plenty of room to park your boats while you are here.
Ashley's Cakes by the Bay
Ashley's Cakes By The Bay is a small, custom cake shop that is an ambitiously growing company. We hand craft our specialty cakes, cupcakes, and holiday cakes along with pies, cheesecakes, and more, perfect for your next special occasion . Our drop cookies and designer sugar cookies make wonderful gifts and can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Every order is always made fresh, just for you! At Ashley's Cakes By The Bay, we strive to create a lasting relationship with all of our clients. With fresh ingredients and made from scratch recipes, we take great pride in making our cakes taste just as good as they look and in making them unique and special for you. Life is uncertain, eat dessert first!
Chamber News
President of Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce nominated as one of the 2017 Women of Distinction by the Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Would like to congratulate our President Ms.Donna Duncan of Sanders & Duncan PA, located in Apalachicola. For being one of the nominees for the 2017 Girls Scouts Women of Distinction of the Tallahassee area. Ms. Duncan will join 24 other well deserving women in Tallahassee on Thursday November 9th at the Florida State University Alumni center for an awards Gala honoring them. These women truly demonstrate a commitment to their community.
Ms.Duncan who is a lifelong resident of Apalachicola and Franklin County. Is being honored for her commitment to our community, volunteerism and leadership she has shown over the years. Ms. Duncan Who has been President of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the past three years as well as a board member of the Elder Care Community Council for Franklin County. She has never shied away from donating the most valuable commodity (time) to our community. She has always shown a true commitment to our community all while balancing a family and a successful Law Career. We are very proud of this outstanding recognition she has received.
A program inspired by Girl Scouts nationally, the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards honor women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community. On Thursday, November 9th, twenty-five women nominated for the 2017 Women of Distinction awards will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction Awards Gala at Florida State University's Alumni Center.
"The Women of Distinction Awards recognize and honor the women in our community whose leadership and commitment inspire and make the world a better place," stated Raslean M. Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. Chief Executive Officer. "We invite you to join us by attending this year's Gala and honor the distinguished women in our community."
This year's nominees are:
* Meg Baldwin - Executive Director, Refuge House
* Dr. Susan K. Blessing - Professor, Florida State University
* Lauren Calmet - Director of Community Affairs, Florida Coalition for Children
* Dr. Makisha Cheeks - English Professor, Florida A&M University
* Demetria Clemons - Principal, Sealy Elementary
* Paula DeBoles-Johnson - Director, Capital City Youth Development Corporation
* Donna Duncan - Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
* Tabitha Frazier - Conservation Supervisor, Leon Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor
* Betty Jane Free - Retired, One Blood
* Judge Kathy L. Garner - Florida State Courts, Second Judicial Circuit, Gadsden County
* Gina Giacomo - Director of Administration, Florida Commission of Offender Review
* Carol Graham - Tallahassee Site Manager, Barry U
* Judge Barbara Hobbs - Florida State Courts, Second Judicial Circuit, Leon County
* Dr. Monica Hurdal - Professor Mathematics, Florida State University
* C. Sha'Ron James - Florida Department of Financial Services
* Andrea Jones - Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls
* Deloris Jones - Retired, Madison's 4-H Club County Extension Agent
* Jessica Lowe-Minor - Executive Director, INIE
* Dr. Mary Pankowski - Adjunct Professor, FSU Law School
* Denise Shorter - Founder, Women Empowering Each Other
* Patricia Smith - Community Relations Director, Florida DCF
* Beverly Spencer - Retired, Polk County School System
* Sharisse Turner - Dean, Transitional Studies, Tallahassee Community College
* Marcia Warfel - Volunteer Florida
* Janay White - CEO, Girls 2 Divas Mentoring Program Incorporated
The Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle invite you to join us to celebrate the area's brightest gems. Attendees will also enjoy a live auction, silent auction, dinner, and cash bar. Social Hour begins at 5:30 pm
with dinner being served at 6:30 pm.
Tickets are now available online at gscfp.org
and Eventbrite.com for $75.00 each.
Member News
Raetique Sip & Shop
YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS IN-STORE EVENT! Raetique will be hosting our first SIP & SHOP during the Florida Seafood Festival weekend!!!! 2 days for 2 hours ONLY! Complimentary fine wines, champagne, sparkling cider, tasty hors d'oeuvres and delicious desserts to enjoy while you shop! The SALES will be just as good as the treats. We hope to see you there!
Chamber Business Luncheon
Wednesday, November 1st Noon
Owl Café
Apalachicola
Full Moon Climb
The November Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, November 3, 2017. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 6:50 p.m. and the "Beaver" moon will rise at 6:54 p.m. on November 3. The November full moon is called the Beaver moon because at this time of year beavers are preparing for winter, and it is the time to set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm winter furs before the swamps freeze over. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
54th Annual Florida Seafood Festival
November 3 @ 10:00 am - November 4 @ 11:00 pm
Come celebrate the 54th year of the Florida Seafood Festival, Florida's oldest maritime festival. This two-day celebration offers the best in fresh quality seafood that annually draws thousands of visitors to the historic town of Apalachicola
. The Festival is held at the mouth of the Apalachicola river under the shady oaks of Apalachicola's Battery Park. The festival features delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events and musical entertainment. Some of the notable events include Oyster Eating and Oyster Shucking contest, Blue Crab Races, a downtown Parade, 5k Redfish Run and the Blessing of the Fleet. The Headline entertainment is
Friday November 3rd 8:30pm - Christian Music Group - I Am They
Saturday November 4th 8:30pm - Country Music Star - Jerrod Neimann
Trinity Marketplace
November 4 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
During the Seafood Festival Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 10 am- 4 pm Stop by Trinity Episcopal Church for Treats & Treasures... From our Kitchens- Pies, Cakes, Cookies and Brownies From our Studios- Paintings, Drawings and photographs From our Workshops- Handmade Holiday Decorations, Home Accents, Jewelry, Knitted & Stitched Items Featuring- Shoreline Inspired Pieces Handcrafted by Amanda Wagoner
Franklin County Service of Remembrance
Saturday, November 11, 2017
Franklin County
Service of Remembrance, Saturday November 11, 2017
starting at 11am.
This event will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Plaza, Three Soldiers Monument in Apalachicola.
Chamber Business After Hours
Oysters 101
Friday, November 17, 2017
Come learn about the famous bivalves of Apalachicola Bay! This class offered by the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve will teach you all about the role that oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. Discover what makes the bay so ideal for growing oysters, what gives our oysters their distinct flavor, and how oyster bars benefit the ecosystem. After spending some time in the classroom, participants will get the chance to walk along an oyster bar, and look at its inhabitants under a microscope. This class is full of opportunities to learn more about the animals that live in our bay and along the tidal flats. Registration is required and the cost is $25 per person. Tickets available on . The class will meet at the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve, in the upstairs classroom at 108 Island Drive, Eastpoint FL 32328
.
Saturday, Nov.11th & Nov. 25th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St
. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday
of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM.
If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com
Bowery Market
Visit Apalachicola's new open-air street market each Wednesday
from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Bowery Market is held on Commerce Street between Avenues F and G. Enjoy live music and food as you peruse vendors offering a variety of merchandise,
services, and activities. Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Hosted by Apalachicola Main Street
Downtown Apalachicola Christmas Celebration
The Apalachicola Christmas Celebration will light up the lovely historic town of Apalachicola from 4:00-8:00 p.m., the day after Thanksgiving. The streets will be lined with luminaries and filled with holiday spirit. Merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Christmas spirit. Santa will arrive on a shrimp boat at 4:00 p.m. at the City Dock on Water Street. Santa will hear children's Christmas wishes and carolers will sing. The Orman House is trimmed in holiday finery and open for tours. The Raney House is decorated in holiday greenery and open for tours. Join us for an old-fashioned Christmas celebration! Free Hotdogs to all the kids and don't forget to visit our tide & seek Oyster Shell Painting booth.
Plus, help our great local shops on "Small Business Saturday" November 25th from 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM (ET) Come shop our small local business in Apalachicola. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you'll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall.
Holiday Lights Contest
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce the Holiday Light Contest. The contest will comprise of two categories and four geographic areas. The categories are Business and Home. The four areas are Apalachicola, Eastpoint, St. George Island. The businesses and homes will be judged on December 15th-20th and the winners will be announced on December 21st at 3:00p.m. Each winner will receive a small lawn banner to display with their decorations.
Judges will visit the businesses and homes randomly during December 15th-20th. Judges will be and will remain anonymous. No participating business or home owner will be a judge.
If you wish to enter the contest or know someone that should be entered into the contest please submit the business and/or home address and telephone number so that participation can be confirmed by the Chamber. Please email participant information to lights@Apalachicolabay.org. Only participant addresses will be listed on the chamber website and a list will also be available at the visitor centers.
After December 20th, all winner addresses will be noted on the Apalachicola Bay Chamber Website and will also be available at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber Office.
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber has secured two Sponsors for this Contest they are Duke Energy and The Tin Shed. With these sponsors the Chamber will be producing a TV Commercial that will air on cable channels from Bay County to Leon County. Including the Hallmark Channel, HGTV and others. Lets show our holiday spirit and light up our beautiful communities.
The Panhandle Players present Christmas Belles
A church Christmas program spins hilariously out of control in this Southern farce about squabbling sisters, family secrets, a surly Santa, a vengeful sheep and a reluctant Elvis impersonator. Christmas Belles is being presented December 1 & 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m. Get your tickets online or at the door. The Box Office will open 1-hour prior to showtime.
Holiday Fresh Market
December 2 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Held by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce The Holiday Fresh Market a wonderful annual event held in the Heart of Downtown Apalachicola. Why fight the crowds and traffic at the malls? Come for the day or the weekend and find one-of-a-kind unusual presents. Shop in a relaxed, hassle free environment. Buy hand crafted Apalachicola specialties such as baked goods, artwork, wood carving, pottery, hand knitted goods. Your gift shopping has never been easier! Located in front of the Dixie Theatre Avenue E and Market Street. 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.
Call (850) 653-9419
for details
Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday ,December 6th Gormley's at the Gibson