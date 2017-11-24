Come celebrate the holiday season in Apalachicola today

Apalachicola will be decked out in Christmas finery Friday for the Annual Historic Apalachicola Christmas Celebration.
The celebration officially opens at 4 in the afternoon, but Apalachicola businesses are open all day with great Christmas specials.
Beginning at 4, Apalachicola will celebrate Christmas with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and the arrival of Santa Claus.
Santa Claus will arrive on a shrimp boat at the city docks on Water Street at 4:00 this afternoon.
He’ll spend the evening listening to children’s Christmas wishes.
There will also be carolers throughout downtown today and the Pam Noble dancers will put on a show at 430.
The Historic Raney House and the Orman House will also be decorated and open late for tours.
The annual Christmas celebration will end at 8 PM, though some businesses could remain open past that for your Christmas shopping convenience.
And while you're in town stop by the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art for their Holiday small works art exhibit and sale.
http://live.oysterradio.com/