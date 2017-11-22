Drive safely this Thanksgiving

If you are traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday – remember a few million other Floridians will be traveling too so please drive carefully.
The Highway patrol says their officers will be out in force during the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Officers generally assigned to desk jobs will be put on the road over the holiday, looking for impaired driving, safety belt use and child restraint violations, as well as aggressive driving, speeding, and other hazardous moving violations.
The increased highway patrol presence will continue through midnight on Sunday.
And Thanksgiving can be a dangerous time to drive – so please buckle up.
During last year’s Thanksgiving holiday period, there were more than 10 thousand accidents statewide.
And while only two percent of people involved in crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday were not wearing their seat belts, over 30 percent of those that died in those crashes were not wearing a seat belt.
The Highway patrol is also asking for help from the public in keeping the weekend as safe as possible.
Motorists can report impaired, aggressive, or dangerous drivers by calling *FHP (*347) from a cellular phone.
