FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Luke and his brother Haun are 9 month old Bluetick Coonhound mixes. They are great looking pups and their markings are just beautiful. Both boys are very friendly although understandably a little anxious in their new surroundings. If you have the time to spend with one of these beautiful pups and are willing to expose them to new life experiences, we think they will make wonderful family pets.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and
cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
