Franklin County purchases software to streamline planning and zoning work

Franklin County has agreed to buy software to expand the capabilities of the permitting software used by the Planning and Zoning department.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the expanded software will allow P and Z staff to track any and all activities related to lots in the unincorporated areas of the County.
That would include permits, Planning and Zoning and Board of Adjustment decisions, complaints, and other miscellaneous items.
Michael said the module would streamline activities at the Planning and zoning office and allow staff to spend less time looking through Planning and Zoning or Board of Adjustment minutes searching for approvals or denials.
It will also allow the county to create a central database for complaints or issues such as zoning or other violations, and reduce the possibility for errors regarding permits.
The software module has a 2500 dollar up-front cost plus a 99 dollar monthly fee.
The County had not budgeted the item so commissioners agreed to take the 2500 dollars out of Professional Services.
The County Building office said it will be able to absorb the 99 dollar monthly fee.
