Franklin County to receive state BearWise grant

Franklin County is one of 10 areas in Florida that will share in a little over a half million dollars in grants designed to keep black bears out of residential neighborhoods.
Franklin County will only get $3,400.
That money will pay for hardware to modify regular trash cans to make them bear-resistant.
Unsecured trash is the No. 1 reason that Florida black bears enter neighborhoods and come into conflict with people.
The state is urging counties to implement laws requiring residents and businesses to keep trash and other attractants secure from bears.
Franklin County does not currently have a bear ordinance in place, but we do have a problem of bears coming into neighborhoods.
