Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse

The sun will set at 6:50 p.m. and the “Beaver” moon will rise at 6:54 p.m. on November 3. The November full moon is called the Beaver moon because at this time of year beavers are preparing for winter, and it is the time to set beaver traps to ensure a supply of warm winter furs before the swamps freeze over. Full Moon names are attributable to Native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
http://live.oysterradio.com/