FWC seeks volunteers for vegetation monitoring activities on the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve and at Torreya State Park in Liberty County

If you like be outdoors and know how to identify different plants and trees, the FWC has an interesting volunteer project for you.
Volunteers are needed to conduct vegetation monitoring activities on the Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve and at Torreya State Park in Liberty County.
Volunteers will help the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission perform post-restoration monitoring on selected sites in an area that is being restored as part of a Multistate Sandhills Ecological Restoration Project.
The project is a collaborative wildlife habitat restoration effort between the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and South Carolina, which is supported by a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Volunteer will be required tp walk through sandhill habitat and Navigate using GPS to find monitoring points.
They will also have to be able to identify various plants and trees.
Vounteers will be need between now and November 30th.
Volunteers who can work the entire survey period are prefered.
If you are interested in learning more, you can contact Heather Hitt who is the FWC Supervisor of the project by e-mail at heather.hitt@myfwc.com.
You can also call her at 772-469-4267
