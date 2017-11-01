Join Mexico Beach for These Holiday Events and More!

|
AND SO ARE THE HOLIDAYS!
Each year, Mexico Beach, Florida, celebrates the holidays with our signature coastal style. Don't miss out on the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K race on November 23 starting at 8:00 a.m. It's the perfect excuse to have that extra slice of pumpkin pie! Then, December 3 marks the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Sunset Park at 6:00 p.m. Come on out for caroling, a festive golf cart parade, complimentary refreshments, and pictures with Santa Claus. If you'd like to donate to our holiday toy drive for area children in need, please bring an unwrapped gift. Everyone is welcome and we look forward to seeing you!
|
WE LOVE OUR
SNOWBIRDS
Join your fellow winter guests for snowbird
events in Mexico Beach including: a day
trip to Wind Creek Casino in Atmore,
Alabama, on December 12; a two-day
excursion to Biloxi, Mississippi, January
29-30; and our annual Snowbird
Appreciation Luncheon at the El Governor
Motel on March 1, 2018. Thank you all
for joining us this season!
|
CELEBRATE NEW
YEAR'S EVE TWICE!
There are only a handful of places in the
world you can celebrate New Year's Eve
twice in one night with style, and the
communities of Mexico Beach and Port St.
Joe are excited to bring Celebrate Twice
back for another year. Book your stay and
enjoy a complimentary shuttle, plus two
fireworks shows, as you count down to 2018
in the Eastern and Central time zones.
|
20TH ANNUAL
GUMBO COOK-OFF
We're celebrating two decades of the Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off! Join us February 17, 2018, at Sunset Park to sample delicious gumbos and Brunswick stews from all of our competitors. Live music and Mardi Gras decorations will abound from 10AM-4PM!
|
4TH ANNUAL VOW
RENEWAL CEREMONY
Stay tuned for more details as we plan our fourth mass vow renewal celebration in April 2018. Each year, Mexico Beach invites all married couples and their families to join us on the beach to renew their vows, take photos, and enjoy a complimentary reception.
|
BEST BLAST ON THE BEACH
It's the biggest event of the year! Celebrate July 4th in Mexico Beach starting with the annual Sandy Shoes 5K and One-Mile Fun Run. The kids' fishing tournament is always a great time for families, followed by a day at the beach and a huge fireworks display at nightfall!
|
FISHING TOURNAMENTS GALORE
From the annual Golly Whopper Classic to the Offshore Classic and MBARA Kingfish tournaments, Mexico Beach and its surrounding waters attract anglers from all over the country each summer. Stay tuned at MexicoBeach.com for dates and details for the 2018 fishing season.
