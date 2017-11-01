November 2017 Wrack Line Newsletter

Prepare for Next Nesting Season: Vegetation Removal at Posted Areas
The next shorebird nesting season is several months away, but now is a great time to plan. To help us get ahead, here is a reminder of an inter-agency arrangement designed to help landowners return beaches to their original condition after shorebird nesting ends.
The background: In Florida, communities and property owners who wish to rake their beaches must obtain a permit from Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP). These permits are free and easy to obtain when there is no vegetation in the area to be raked. However, if vegetation is present, the permit costs $500 and requires mitigation.
The dilemma: When shorebird nesting areas are posted, the posted areas sometimes become overgrown with vegetation, thanks to extra “fertilizer” from the birds. This makes it more difficult for property owners to resume raking when the nesting season ends, creating a disincentive for them to post shorebird nesting sites.
The solution: Thanks to the work of Coastal Wildlife Conservation Initiative (CWCI), property owners who post shorebird areas can do so without fear of repercussion after the bird nesting season ends. An agreement was made so that at the end of the nesting season, property owners can return the site to its pre-posting condition without additional costs or mitigation, even if vegetation has grown in the posted area.
*Please note that these sites need to be identified to FWC and FDEP staff at the time the posting goes up and before vegetation grows.
Spread the word!
Property owners may be unaware of this arrangement. We are looking for partners who are willing to talk to property owners in advance about this option early in the season (when areas are posted), or to provide contact information to us so that we can approach property owners. Help incentivize the protection of beach-nesting bird areas by making it easier for residents to return their sites to pre-posting condition. For more information, please contact Fara.Ilami@myfwc.com
.