Saturday is a license-free saltwater fishing day for Florida residents and visitors

You won’t need a license to go saltwater fishing this Saturday.
This Saturday, November 25th is a license-free saltwater fishing day for Florida residents and visitors.
Saltwater license-free fishing days allow anglers to fish for saltwater species without being required to have a saltwater recreational fishing license.
The hope is that people will like fishing so much that they will buy a fishing license in the future so they can keep doing it.
The free saltwater fishing day is part of the eight license-free fishing days the state offers each year.
All bag limits, seasons and size restrictions continue to apply on license-free fishing days.
