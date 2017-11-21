Team selected for independent study of red snapper population in Gulf of Mexico federal waters

A team of university and government scientists has been selected to conduct an independent study to estimate the number of red snapper in the U.S. waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The research team, made up of 21 scientists from 12 universities including the University of Florida, a state agency and a federal agency, was awarded $9.5 million in federal funds for the project.
With matching funds from the universities, the project will total $12 million.
Recreational anglers and commercial fishers will be invited to play a key role in collecting data by tagging fish, reporting tags and working directly with scientists onboard their vessels.
Some stakeholder groups have expressed concerns that there are more red snapper in the Gulf than currently accounted for in the stock assessment which is requiring stricter fishing limits than they believe are needed.
The two year project is designed to give the most comprehensive view of Gulf Red Snapper abundance and distribution yet on artificial, natural and unknown bottom habitat across the northern Gulf of Mexico..
