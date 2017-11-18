The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Volunteer to Serve on the Parks Advisory Committee

Are you a resident of Wakulla County and have an interest in the County Parks? If so, the Board of County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve as the at-large member on the Parks Advisory Committee.
This Committee meets once a month and their primary responsibilities are to advise and make recommendations to the Director regarding existing parks activities and facilities, development of additional parks facilities, and assists in determining the needs of the community.
The member must reside in Wakulla County. Interested citizens should submit a written statement of interest by December 15, 2017. Statements of interest can be emailed to Jessica Welch, Communications & Public Services Director at jwelch@mywakulla.com or by fax to 926-0940. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions, 850-926-0919 ext. 706.
