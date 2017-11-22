This was a good year for nesting green sea turtles in Florida

State biologists say this was a very good year for nesting green sea turtles.
Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have documented more than 39,000 green turtle nests on 27 beaches in the state in 2017.
The trend for green turtles shows an increase in nesting over the past 27 years.
In 1989, biologists documented only 464 green turtle nests.
In 2011, the nest count was over 10 thousand and in 2015 it was about 28 thousand nests.
The count represents about 68 percent of green sea turtle nests statewide.
