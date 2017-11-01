Visit Florida's Forgotten Coast this Month for Seafood, Music and the Start of Holiday Festivities

|
Apalachicola Oyster RoastNovember 3
Love oysters? Don't miss the annual Downtown Oyster Roast on November 3rd, 6-9 pmin Apalachicola. This enchanting event, sponsored by the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce, will feature roasted oysters, oysters on the half shell, creamy artichoke, oyster and thyme soup, fresh local shrimp and more. Dine under the stars next to the Apalachicola River. Details here.
Birders Flock to the Coast This MonthDuring November, three of Franklin County's most popular migrating bird stopovers are located at two state parks and a federal wildlife preserve. And where the birds are, you're sure to find the birders too!
Bald Point State Park, located at the extreme eastern tip of Franklin County, is considered one of the best areas in the Southeast to view the annual bird and butterfly migrations. Some of the migrating bird species you might encounter on a quiet morning or late afternoon might include warblers, Peregrin Falcons, hawks and Bald Eagles. Common migrating species of butterflies include the Gulf Fritillary and Monarch.
Dr. Julian G. Bruce St. George Island State Park. There are more than 300 species listed on the St. George Island State Park birding list. During the fall several varieties of terns may be observed.
St. Vincent Island, a federally owned National Wildlife Refuge at the westernmost end of Franklin County, is also an important stop-off point in the Gulf of Mexico region for migratory birds, including the majestic Wood Stork.
Here are the top ten spots to enjoy birding in Franklin County.
Want to learn more? The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is a great resource. Learn more here.
Christmas CelebrationFriday, November 24
Apalachicola's annual Christmas Celebration will light up the streets in the historic downtown on Friday, November 24 from 4-8 p.m., the day after Thanksgiving. The streets will be lined with luminaries, merchants will be open late and the sounds of carolers will echo through the streets filling the evening with the Christmas spirit. Santa will arrive on a shrimp boat at 4 pm.Both the Orman House and Raney House Museums will each be trimmed and open for tours. Stay the night and enjoy “Small Business Saturday” November 25th from 11-6 pm or plan a trip the following Saturday on December 2 for the annual Fresh Market downtown. Come shop our small local business in Apalachicola. From art to jewelry, food or antiques, you’ll find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, minus the crowds and the hassle of going to the mall. Details here.
Carrabelle Holiday on the Harbor December 9
Join the holiday fun on Saturday, December 9 at Carrabelle's Holiday on the Harbor event along Marine Street. The event, which runs from noon till 9 pm, will feature live entertainment,holiday shopping, festival food, holidays treats and goodies and visit with Santa, and fireworks. This event is free to attend and enjoy the festivities. Later in the evening, pull up a chair along the river and enjoy the annual Boat Holiday Boat Parade of Lights. Parade starts at 6:30 pm at the mouth of the river and proceeds to the Carrabelle Bridge. Watch from any spot along the riverfront. Details here.
Holiday Art Show Begins November 17
The Carrabelle Artists' Association will kick off its 2017 Carrabelle Holiday Art Show with music at Rio Carrabelle Friday, November 17th at 8 p.m. Contributing artists will be on hand with cheese and wine during intermission. The show will last 4 weekends at the Rio Carrabelle and end with the Boat Parade and Holiday on the Harbor on December 9th. Details here.
Jingle Jog December 9
Carrabelle's annual 5k Run/Walk Jingle Jog will be held at 8 am,Saturday, December 9. This fun run/walk begins and ends at the Franklin County Senior Center. All participants will get a yummy pancake breakfast after the race! Extra breakfast tickets will be available for $5 in advance or at the door. Details here.
Ilse Newell Holiday Concert December 10
On Sunday, December 10, the Ilse Newell (IN) Concert series will present its annual holiday concert performed by the Bay Area Choral Society at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola. The performance begins at 4pm with a reception to follow the concert. Details here.
Florida Seafood Festival November 3-4 in Apalachicola
The 54th Annual Florida Seafood Festival kicks off in Apalachicola November 3-4. Heralded as the State’s oldest maritime event, this annual fall classic is a celebration of the Franklin County commercial seafood industry. The Florida Seafood Festival promises to feature delicious seafood, arts and crafts exhibits, seafood related events and musical entertainment including recording artist Jerrod Niemann. For more information, click here.
Rio Carrabelle Hosts Music Lineup The Rio Carrabelle Arts Center in Carrabelle will host two unique music events this fall. An “All Girl” Songwriters in the Round performance will be held Friday, November 17 at 8pm. This event will feature Mimi Hearns and Rachel Hillman bringing us their original songs and stories.Details.
On December 8, Tom Mason & the Blue Buccaneers will perform an all new swashbuckling Christmas pirate show. Details.
Steamboat ProgramNovember 18The Carrabelle History Museum will host a free program about steamboats and steamships in Carrabelle and along the Forgotten Coast on Saturday, November 18, 10 am -12 pm. It will be held at the Franklin County Senior Center. Discover an era when steamships were a vital part of transportation and commerce. Details here.
St. George Light Full Moon ClimbNovember 3
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse on Friday, November 3 from 6:30-8 pm pm. Tickets are $15.00 per person, or $10.00 for St. George Lighthouse Association members, and include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the Full Moon. Click here for more information.
The St. George Island Lighthouse Association will also host a Veteran's tribute on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.
Farmers Market November 11, 25 in Apalachicola
This local favorite is held the second and fourthSaturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm.
Environmental WorkshopsThe Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve (ANERR) will host a workshop on Oysters on November 17 from 1-4 pm. Discover the important role oysters play in the health of Apalachicola Bay. On December 8 and 9 ANERR will host an Estuary workshop. Participants will learn about the habitats and creatures that make up our estuary and how the river and bay are intricately connected. ANERR will host a Living Shorelines Workshop on Tuesday, December 12, from 2-4:30 pm. The workshop will discuss living shorelines vs. hardened shorelines.