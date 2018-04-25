CITIZEN’S TIP ON SEXUAL ABUSE LEADS TO ARREST

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison announces the arrest of Dylan James Houbler (23) of
Wewahitchka. Houbler is charged with ten (10) counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery on
a person twelve years of age or older but less than sixteen years of age.
Sgt. Larry Dickey began the investigation after a complaint was received from a third party
on April 24. Sgt. Dickey contacted the victim who confirmed the information. The Gulf
Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) assisted with the investigation by interviewing
the victim. The forensic interview revealed the sexual abuse had occurred multiple times
over the last three months.
Houbler was taken into custody last night and admitted to the unlawful conduct disclosed
by the victim. Houbler was transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility and first
appeared. He remains in custody.
Sheriff Mike Harrison stated, “The information that started this investigation was obtained
from a third party who was brave enough to step forward. The information ultimately
resulted in an arrest and ended the further abuse of the victim.”
http://live.oysterradio.com/