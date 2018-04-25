Franklin and Gulf Couny students invited to a 3 day Unmanned Systems STEM Summer Challenge

The Franklin County School District is partnering with Gulf Coast State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium, to involve local students in a three-day, Unmanned Systems STEM Summer Challenge in June.
The program will allow nearly 60 rising 9th and 10th grade students from Gulf and Franklin counties learn more about drones and the growing number of jobs associated with unmanned and autonomous systems.
Unmanned drones are one of the fastest growing industries with applications ranging from military and commercial uses including farming, film, news and real estate.
The STEM Challenge event will occur at Gulf Coast State College on June 5-7, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM each day.
Gulf Coast State College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will provide expert faculty for the event. School district supervision and transportation will be provided and there is no cost for students to attend.
Registration forms are available from Ms. Anna Keel at Apalachicola Bay Charter School and Ms. Luci Mathews at Franklin County School.
