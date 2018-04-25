Franklin County unemployment rate fell slightly in March.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.2 percent last month, down from 3.5 percent the month before.
Only 3 of Florida's 67 counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County's in March.
150 people were looking for work in Franklin County in March, down from 164 people the month before while the workforce increased by 68 people.
Gulf County's unemployment also fell last month to 3.7 percent – there were 224 people looking for work in Gulf County in March.
Wakulla County's unemplyment rate was 3.3 percent.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.2 percent.
