NOAA Fisheries FishNews – April 25, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS
NOAA Fisheries Celebrates Fish Migration Day
In honor of World Fish Migration Day on April 21, we’re showcasing migratory fish facts and conservation efforts from sea to shining sea.
21 Migratory Fish Facts
From river herring and Atlantic salmon to rainbow smelt, even the most die-hard fish fans will learn something new.
How Do Scientists Know Where Fish Go?
Acoustic telemetry—electronic tags that can be read by a receiver—helps researchers keep tabs on fish movement to learn more about where and when they migrate.
State-of-the-Art Fish Passage
A recent collaboration between NOAA and 33 partners, years in the making, installed state-of-the-art fish passage along Oregon’s Clackamas River while maintaining hydropower generation for the surrounding communities.
River Herring are Running
It’s that time of year—river herring are returning to Northeast rivers and streams to spawn. Volunteers help NOAA Fisheries researchers count the returning fish.
Shrimp and Abalone in the Seafood Import Monitoring Program
NOAA has lifted the stay on shrimp and abalone in the U.S. Seafood Import Monitoring Program.
By December 31
, shrimp and abalone imports will be subject to SIMP reporting requirements, further leveling the playing field for rule-abiding fishermen, aquaculture producers, and seafood producers around the world.
West Coast
Southeast
Greater Atlantic
Watch Out for Whales East of Boston
NOAA Fisheries established a voluntary vessel speed restriction zone to protect a group of five right whales sighted 12 nautical miles east of Boston on April 18. This zone is in effect through May 3.
Northeast Observer Coverage Requirements
The 2018–2019 Northeast Fisheries Observer sea-day schedule is now available. The schedule shows how many days fishery observers plan to cover to obtain discard estimates for 14 federally managed species groups and sea turtles. Effective monitoring programs are essential to understanding and managing fish stocks.
Events
April 30 – May 4
Georges Bank Ecosystem Strategy Peer Review
in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.
May 3
Free Atlantic SharkIdentification Workshop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
May 7–21
Three free Protected Species Safe Handling, Identification, and Release workshops in Louisiana, South Carolina, and Florida.
May 10 and 29
Two informational webinars on federal for-hire permit holders
, hosted by the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
Announcements
April 26
Applications due for 2018 Chesapeake Bay Office Fisheries Science grants.
May 4
Proposals due for recreational fishing education, outreach, and conservation projects
in Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
May 14
Pre-proposals due for 2018 Fisheries Innovation Fund
.
Federal Register Actions
Visit regulations.gov
for a list of only those actions open for public comment. Scroll search for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
For a list of all daily actions, check the Federal Register online.