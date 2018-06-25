36 homes were completely destroyed and 5 more were damaged in a fast moving wildfire in Eastpoint on Sunday.
County officials completed their assessment of the fire damage on Monday and say that the damage to homes totaled 800 thousand dollars, and that does not include destroyed belongings or vehicles.
The majority of the destroyed homes were on Ridge Road.
An estimated two hundred people are now displaced as a result of the fire, and many of them are without insurance.
The fire started sometime between 5 and 6 o'clock Sunday afternoon, most likely near Limerock Road which is is a highly wooded area.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, but officials feel it was likely caused by a recent controlled burn in the area that flared up or possibly by a lightning strike.
The winds pushed the fire quickly toward the residential neighborhoods along Ridge road, otter slide road and wilderness road where dozens of homes were destroyed.
The total size of the fire is estimated between 600 and 700 acres.
So far Governor Rick Scott has visited the county to get a first hand look at the damage, and agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam will visit the area on Tuesday.
Governor Scott said he will see if there is state or federal assistance available to the residents who are now homeless.
If you would like to help, there are many different ways to donate to the fire victims – the most effective is likely a cash donation through Franklin's Promise or through the gofundme page set up by the Franklin County sheriff's office.
You can find the link to make an on-line donation to either site at oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
A number of churches are asking that people hold off on donating more clothing at this time because they are getting swamped by clothes and don't have enough people to sort through them all.
Items that are needed include Toiletries including shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, deodorant, feminine hygiene items, and diapers.
New or very slightly used blankets, pillows, and air mattresses are also needed for use in shelters.
If you need pet food or some place to keep your pets for the short term, the Florida Wild Mammal Association has pet crates and air kennels as well as pet food.
Call them at 850-510-4568 and they will bring the items to the area.
The Mystic Crewe of Salty Barkers are also collecting pet food and other items to help with the large number of animals also displaced by the fire.
Those donations can be taken to the Eastpoint Church of God on Avenue A in Eastpoint or to to the law offices of Miller Tack and Madson at 86 Commerce Street in Apalachicola
And if you are missing your pet after the fire, Animal Control went through the affected neighborhoods collecting Animals so you can call 670-8167 to see if they picked up your pet.
https://www.gofundme.com/eastpoint-fire-victim-relief-fund
http://live.oysterradio.com/