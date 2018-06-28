Thursday, June 28, 2018
ABC School gets a B grade this year, Franklin County still waiting on grade for Franklin County School
School grades were released Wednesday and the Apalachicola Bay charter School saw its grade drop from an “A” to a “B”.
The grade for the Franklin County School grade was not released – it is still listed as incomplete.
Because of that the district grade has also not yet been released.
The ABC school has historically been a top ranked school, it’s been ranked as an A school 6 times since 2010.
This is the 2nd B grade it has received since 2010.
High-performing schools and those that improve their school grade can receive additional funding, while struggling schools will receive extra help to improve.
Looking at some of our neighboring schools:
Port St. Joe Elementary School in Gulf County earned a C grade for the third year in a row, while Port St. Joe High School earned a B grade.
Wewahitchka elementary School and High School both earned a B grade this year.
The Gulf County School District overall earned a B grade this year.
The Wakulla School District received an A grade this year; The Liberty county School District also earned an A grade.
