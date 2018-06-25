Monday, June 25, 2018

Adam Putnam to Tour Franklin County Wildfire Damage, Visit First Responders


June 25, 2018
EASTPOINT, Fla.– Tomorrow, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam will take a helicopter and ground tour of damage from the Lime Rock Road Fire in Franklin County. 

Event:

Date:

Time:

Location:
Wildfire Media Availability

Tuesday, June 26, 2018

3:30 p.m.

Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department
24 6th St, Eastpoint, FL 32328

