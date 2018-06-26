Apalachicola Closes Street For Groups To Raise Money for Fire Victims

The City of Apalachicola will close a portion of Commerce Street during the downtown July 3 Independence Eve Festivities to allow nonprofit organizations, churches and others to set up booths to help raise money for the Eastpoint Fire Recovery effort.
Commerce Street, between Avenue E and Avenue F will be closed to traffic on Tuesday July 3 beginning mid morning.
Anyone interested in setting up a booth along Commerce Street on July 3 will need to provide their own tent, table and facilities and the space will be available on a first come first serve basis. No permits will be required for the vendors but proceeds must benefit the fire relief effort.
“We’ve had several churches and nonprofit groups contact us about setting up downtown during the festivities to raise money,” said City Administrator Lee Mathes. However, the event venue at Riverfront park is already spoken for in terms of event vendors, activities and fireworks seating.
“Opening up some nearby space to help local volunteers raise money for the fire relief effort was an easy way for the City to help,” she said.
Apalachicola Main Street organizers say they expect more than 8000 people to flood the City on July 3 to attend the popular Independence Eve event which features music, a parade, food trucks and fireworks over the river after dark.
“The Main Street Board embraces the City’s efforts to help raise much-needed funds for our fire victims during the event,” said Jim Bachrach, Main Street board chairman. “Main Street is in the process of planning a way of contributing to the effort as well.”
City officials are also considering other ways to help meet the needs of the more than 200 Eastpoint residents displaced during the June 24 fire that destroyed nearly 40 homes. At their July 10 meeting, commissioners will consider options for temporarily easing the regulations regarding occupancy of RVs and garage apartments to help meet the needs of displaced homeowners.
“As we are prepared to assist in anyway that we can, our thoughts, prayers and hearts goes out to our brothers and sisters over in the Eastpoint community impacted by Sunday’s devastating fire. Also, let it be noted that the very bridge that separates our physical communities is now being used to bridge our hearts together as one community, united under God’s sovereign care”, said Apalachicola Mayor Van Johnson.
