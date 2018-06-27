BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court Rules in Florida’s Favor in Water Dispute

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Florida’s favor in the case between Florida and Georgia regarding Georgia’s reckless use of water that has impacted the health of the Apalachicola River and Bay and the livelihoods of those who rely on them. This means that the case will return to the Special Master who was appointed by the Court to oversee the suit.
Please see the ruling HERE and a statement from Governor Scott below:
Governor Rick Scott said, “Today’s ruling is a huge win for the entire state of Florida. As Governor, protecting the families whose livelihoods rely on the Apalachicola Bay has been a top priority. For nearly thirty years and under five governors, Florida has been fighting for its fair share of water from Georgia. After decades of failed negotiations, we took our historic action to protect families all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. I am glad that the court ruled in Florida’s favor today and we look forward to further securing a healthy Apalachicola Bay while protecting the thousands of jobs that depend on this natural resource. The best interest of these families will always come first.”
U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Florida’s favor in the case between Florida and Georgia by Michael Allen on Scribd
