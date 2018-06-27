CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: State to Offer Up To $5,000 per Household for Residents Impacted by Franklin County Fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—As a result of the recently released cause of the Franklin County fire, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis has directed his Division of Risk Management to send adjusters to the area to assist residents with filing a partial settlement claim for up to $5,000 per household for emergency living expenses such as temporary housing, clothing, food or pet care.
CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “Residents who lost everything shouldn’t have to wait for government bureaucracy. I’ve directed my staff to get boots on the ground to help those impacted to have an expedited track back to normalcy.
“Insurance experts from my office were also in the area this week to assist residents with any claims, and my Division of Investigative and Forensic Services helped officials with structural damage assessments and securing the impacted areas. We will continue working to find ways to help Franklin County recover from this tragedy. Thank you to Sheriff Smith for his leadership and coordination throughout this difficult time.”
CFO Patronis’ Division of Risk Management will send a team of adjusters to Franklin County Thursday, June 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, June 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be stationed at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located at 270 FL-65, Eastpoint, Florida. Residents should bring proof of residency such as a driver license, utility bill or other bills. Those who cannot attend on June 28 or June 29 are asked to call the Division of Risk Management at 850.413.3122 for assistance.
