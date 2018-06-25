CITY OF CARRABELLE RELIEF DRIVE FOR VICTIMS OF THE EASTPOINT FIRE

Donations will be accepted for victims of the Eastpoint Fire at Carrabelle City Hall, located at 1001 Gray Ave in Carrabelle.
Emergency items needed at this time include:
- Toiletries including shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes, combs, deodorant, feminine hygiene items, and diapers.
- New underwear and socks; all sizes for men, women, and children.
- Non-perishable food items, baby food, and water.
- New or very slightly used blankets, pillows, and air mattresses for use in shelters.
The Carrabelle Food Bank, located at the Carrabelle Methodist Church, is manned with volunteers this morning accepting donations of clothing and water.
All donations will be delivered to the Eastpoint Firehouse for distribution to those in need.
http://live.oysterradio.com/