Commissioner Adam Putnam Announces Cause of Eastpoint Wildfire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam today announced that, following an investigation led by his Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement, a prescribed burn conducted by Wildland Fire Services, Inc. on behalf of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission caused the wildfire in Eastpoint, which burned more than 800 acres and destroyed 36 homes.
“My heart goes out to those affected by this devastating wildfire, and I thank all of our partners in the response effort to stop the spread of the fire,” stated Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam.
The Florida Forest Service led response efforts to contain and extinguish the wildfire with assistance from: the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Department of Environmental Protection, the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department, and other local fire departments.
During the course of the investigation, other possible causes, such as lightning, arson and fire accidentally caused by man, were eliminated.
