DMV Mobile van will be in Franklin County to help replace driver's licenses this Friday and Saturday

Richard Watson, Franklin County Tax Collector announces that FL DMV has a mobile van to handle driver license and ID card transactions which may be necessary because of the Eastpoint fire.
The van will be behind the Franklin County Jail from 9 am - 5 pm on Friday, June 29 near where claims for the $5,000 temporary assistance are being processed.
On Saturday, June 30, 2018, the van will be at the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.
Tag and title transactions can be handled at the Tax Collector's Offices in Apalachicola and Carrabelle. Office hours are 8:30 am - 4:30 PM Monday - Friday.
