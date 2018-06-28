Thursday, June 28, 2018

DMV Mobile van will be in Franklin County to help replace driver's licenses this Friday and Saturday

Richard Watson, Franklin County Tax Collector announces that FL DMV  has a mobile van to handle driver license and ID card transactions which may be necessary because of the Eastpoint fire. 

The van will be behind the Franklin County Jail from 9 am - 5 pm on Friday, June 29 near where claims for the $5,000 temporary assistance are being processed. 

On Saturday, June 30, 2018, the van will be at the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm.  


Tag and title transactions can be handled at the Tax Collector's Offices in Apalachicola and Carrabelle.  Office hours are 8:30 am - 4:30 PM Monday - Friday. 


