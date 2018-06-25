EASTPOINT FIRE DONATIONS

The Most Effective way to help the Families of Eastpoint is Cash Donations. Early estimates are indicating that many families have lost their homes and possessions in the fire which engulfed the Northern sections of Eastpoint on the afternoon of June 24. Please assist if you can. Many families will be without food and shelter for an indefinite period. 100% of your donation will go to the effected families through our established case management system working in partnership with the Franklin County Emergency Operation Center. Your donation is Tax deductible, Franklin's Promise Coalition is a 501c3 registered non-profit who serves as Franklin County's Unmet Needs Committee and Long Term Recover Coalition. For more information, call 850-323-0176.
http://live.oysterradio.com/